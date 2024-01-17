This week in the garden

- Small carrot varieties, such as the mini baby and mini sweet, are best for late-season sowings.

- Chinese cabbages, kohl rabi, spinach, parsley and turnips can be sown.

- Lift onions, garlic and shallots when the tops turn yellow. Harvest on a dry day, gently shaking off as much loose soil as possible. Store in a dry place. Garlic can be stored by tying the tops together and hanging under cover.

- Ground for next season’s crop of onions should be prepared now with plenty of stable manure or compost and some lime. Autumn sowing of onions gives by far the best results in southern districts.

- As blackcurrants (Ribes nigrum) are picked, the bushes can be pruned. Remove old branches that have borne fruit to let light in and air circulate. Next year’s fruit grows on this season’s growth, so do not be over-enthusiastic about cutting back new growth.

- In contrast, redcurrants (Ribes rubrum) and their albino form, the whitecurrant, fruit on old wood, so new growth should be pruned to half to two-thirds of its length. Cut out old wood after four or five years of producing fruit.

- Prunings can be used to propagate more currant bushes. Take straight pieces, 20cm to 30cm long, and push well down around the edge of a pot of moist soil to which some compost and sand has been added. Water well and cover the pot with an opaque plastic bag, tucking the ends underneath. Leave it in a cool spot and forget about it for at least a month, by which time growth should have begun. At this point, the bag can be cut across the top to begin hardening off the cuttings. Keep the soil moist and transplant next spring. — Star Garden Book