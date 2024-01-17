Welcome sight

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

The first of the new welcome to Mataura signs is up at the south end of the town.

In 2005 the idea was mooted to replace the signs erected in 1989 but it was not until 2021 a concept plan was revealed at a community meeting.

Delays with Covid-19 held up the building of the 3.6m sign comprising a plinth made of prestressed concrete.

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips said although there was still more artwork to be added to the sign he was pleased with how it looked.

"It’s a unique concept."

It represented the town and its connection to the Mataura River, Cr Phillips said.

The north end sign needed to be shifted because the former sign was too close to the railway line.

He was grateful KiwiRail had given permission for the new location of the sign.