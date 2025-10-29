What a ride from all-new Mustang

Photo: Bob Nettleton

The American car industry is a master at creating muscle cars with thunderous powerhouse V8s, and one of the best is the Ford Mustang coupe.

This car has cemented itself a place in performance car history alongside other all-American high-performance luminaries such as the Chev Camaro and Corvette, and Dodge Challenger. When the first-generation Mustang took the automotive world by storm in 1964, it was a genuine game changer, providing an affordable and accessible high-performance coupe for the masses.

Sixty years after its debut, the all-new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here and it’s the most exhilarating yet. Included in the range for the first time is the Dark Horse — the first new Mustang performance series in 21 years. It comes locked and loaded with the best performance ever from a new 5.0-litre V8.

There is plenty to like about the unmistakable modern chiselled looks of this car to complement its heritage-inspired design. The upper grille shape is influenced by the first version, while the Tri-Bar LED head-lamps continue the original model’s classic lighting signature.

Three versions of this latest Mustang are available here with the $92,990 Fastback GT the first model out of the starter’s gates, with the convertible a $12,000 option. Rounding out the range is the Dark Horse auto that gallops into buyer contention at $114,990, and there is a $116,990 six-speed manual for those who fancy one.

Providing the large and strong heartbeat for this Mustang is the fourth-generation Coyote V8 engine. Its active-valve performance exhaust system enables the GT Fastback to deliver 362kW @7250rpm and 567Nm of torque. The Dark Horse produces the same amount of torque but brings another 11kW of power to the performance table.

One thing built into the Mustang from day one is its distinctive, deep and rumbly exhaust note. God bless America! There isn’t a lot left on the automotive planet these days possessing such an addictive sound track and even fewer as vehicle manufacturers move at lighting speed towards electrification.

A 10-speed automatic with a wide ratio span is the perfect gear-changing buddy for this mighty motor and the architect of its sharper throttle responses and quick-fire gear changes. Everything is done at pace in this car and that includes swift and well-considered gear changes.

This car is about exceptional power and handling; ride quality takes a back seat, and there isn’t much room there.

An abrasive ride low speed won’t worry the Mustang faithful, who will see it as an integral part of the vehicle’s character.