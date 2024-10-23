Whatever will the weather be today?

It is believed that when cabbage trees (ti kouka) flower profusely, a hot, dry summer is on the way. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Before the electronic age began to rule our lives and when a couple got married, they got a barometer for a wedding present.

They were considered an essential item as weather plays an important part in planning our daily lives. Of course, listening to the weather report was helpful but they are only 80% accurate, so between the two you could work out whether to wear a sou’wester or a sun hat.

Now, first thing in the morning, instead of tapping the glass, grab the cellphone, go straight to MetService and check the current conditions. The temperature now and what the maximum will be, wind, rain, cloud at what time of the day, they will feature and hourly segments of when and how much rain will fall and you can look up the rain radar and the seven-day forecast.

There are other natural ways of forecasting the weather. As a teenager our neighbours once called for a visit on a wet, stormy night and during the evening there was a flash of lightning and a loud crack of thunder. My neighbour exclaimed "three weeks" of unsettled weather. I have never forgotten her words and have found the claim fairly accurate.

Rings around the moon. When one is close in — rain 12 hours away, when out wide — 24 hours away, and that can be scientifically proven. So can red sky in the morning shepherd’s warning and red sky at night shepherd’s delight and the saying is as old as antiquity. My father used to say if you hear an owl, a nocturnal bird hooting in the daytime, it will rain within 24 hours. I’m not sure about that one.

Weather patterns have significant effects on arthritis and painful joints, my friend would testify.

Rain before seven, clear before eleven — not all that accurate.

Called hogbacks in Canterbury, when fog rolls over the hilltops rain is not far away and on September 17 the fog was doing that over the Hokonui Hills, so snow the next morning.

The auroras have no effect on the weather. The equinox do.

When we came to Ferndale a local identity said to expect a fall of snow about September 20 and I’ve seen that happen more times than not.

What about good weather?

When the little balloon spiders fly, and you wake up and everything is covered with spider web — hedges, lawns. That signifies settled weather.

Maori say when cabbage trees (ti kouka) flower profusely expect a hot, dry summer or even drought, and when the crest of the new moon is on its back, a drier month to follow.