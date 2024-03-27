Wheely fun

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Taking part in a Wheel Wednesday fundraiser at Tapanui School last week are some of the senior pupils. The school’s student council organised the event to raise money for KidsCan. Principal Jane Stuart said pupils had lots of fun using all sorts of wheels including skateboards, roller skates, bikes and scooters.

"A track with obstacles was designed on the court for children to enjoy. A mufti day was included so children brought along a gold coin donation to go towards the work of KidsCan. The student council were pleased to get a grand total of $108.70 towards this awesome cause that supports children with cancer."