Whitebait season near

The whitebait season begins on Monday. Photo: Allied Media files

The whitebait season gets under way on Monday with hopes it will be better than last year.

Last year’s season was marred by wet weather and poor water, which led to many giving up early.

The Mataura River was dirty for the whole season, and good takes were few and far between.

With rainfall 188% of average in Northern Southland for spring last year, the waterways were dirty and never came right.

This year, though, looks more promising, with the weather having been calmer over the past few weeks and the forecast for spring reasonable.

But good weather does not automatically lead to a good season.

There appears to be many variables to what makes a good run of whitebait and no season seems the same.

Some years the whitebait appear in good numbers and other times they just simply do not turn up.

And just because it was a poor season last year does not mean it will be a great one this year.

Southland has plenty of stands, with more than 600 throughout the South, many along the Mataura River.

Environment Southland’s jurisdiction for whitebait was around regulating and managing the permissions to occupy riverbanks with whitebait stands.

It was also responsible for maintaining waterways that contain the different life-stages of whitebait.

The Department of Conservation manages whitebait fisheries, ensuring sustainable practices and regulations to protect the resource.

It changed the date of the season a couple of years ago, with the season now for two months from September 1. — Allied Media