Whitebaiter happy with his net result

Tokanui resident Allan Herbert tips a catch of whitebait into a sieve on Sunday afternoon on the Mataura River bank. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

Tokanui whitebaiter Allan Herbert has had a good start to the season.

The season started on Friday and Mr Herbert has a stand on the Mataura River bank on the Southern Scenic Route.

He caught about 25lb (11kg) on opening day , Mr Herbert said.

"The next day I got a bit over 9lb [4kg]."

When he first lifted the net on Sunday afternoon he had not caught many whitebait, but there was a kana kana (lamprey) also in the net.

"If they get in your net you won’t catch bait for some reason."

In the second lifting of the net on Sunday he caught about 3.6kg.

"I had a good opening last year and I’ve had a good opening this year."

He bought the stand seven years ago, when it was in a bad state of repair.

He had been talking to an old acquaintance Les Frisby about needing to take down the old stand.

"Before you could say Jack Robinson, he arrived down with his tractor and pulled it out."

Mr Herbert had the poles driven into the riverbed and built a new stand, which included a boardwalk from the door of the hut to where the net is lowered into the river.

Tokanui resident Allan Herbert undoes the knot at the end of his net to let the whitebait out into a bucket of water on Sunday afternoon on the Mataura River bank on the Southern Scenic Route.

"I can fish the stand in my slippers if I so wish."

He fished during the time between low tide and high tide at the river mouth.

"I fish the incoming tide. I never do any good on the outgoing tide. "

He used a screen that ran from the edge of the river to the net.

"A lot of what you catch is in how you set up your net.

"If you don’t set your net properly you won’t do much good."

He had always enjoyed fishing, and now whitebaiting was a hobby.

"This is what I like doing," Mr Herbert said.

He enjoyed the solitude of the river.

"It doesn’t matter whether you catch half a pound or 20 pound, it’s the enjoyment you get out of it."

Most of what he caught he gave away.

Either he or his wife Carolyn cooked the whitebait with an egg in some butter.