Wild things

PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Pupils from Tapanui School bared their teeth and paws last Wednesday as they dressed up as animals to raise money for the SPCA.

The school’s student council helped to set up the fundraiser, which encouraged pupils to bring a gold coin donation or pet food to assist pets in need.

Principal Jane Stuart said the school was focusing on community this term and how they could help out in their areas.

The school raised $75.10 and two cardboard boxes full of pet food to be donated.

By Evelyn Thorn