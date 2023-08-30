Wind farm construction now on home straight

A turbine for the Kaiwera Downs wind farm, 11km east of Mataura, pokes through low cloud last week. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The construction of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm is on the home straight and the 15km transmission line from the wind farm to the Gore substation has been completed and energised.

Working with Transpower and Powernet, Mercury Energy, the developer of the $110 million wind farm, has now progressively started the turbines, while testing the wind farm’s effects on the local and national grid.

The first of the 10 turbines started generating electricity last week, and the company will progressively liven the remaining turbines throughout September. There is just one turbine left to connect with its blades.

The blade tip height is 145m.

The 10 turbines will be able to generate about 43MW, enough power for more than 20,000 homes or 66,000 electric vehicles.

Work started on the wind farm in October last year.