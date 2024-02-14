Wind, rain, mud and a moonshine trail

The 18th MLT Moonshine Trail was held on Saturday.

Based in the surrounds of Dolamore Park, near Gore, the mountainbike and off-road running/walking event also includes once-a-year access to seven private properties and the Hokonui Hills.

More than 300 participants braved the rain and wind to take part. Events ranged from the free 2km walk-through to the challenging 50km mountainbike trail.

Active Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey-Pol said it was great to see the eastern Southland community supporting the event.

"Everyone got a real event experience and it was great to see the smiles from people coming across the finish line — albeit with a bit more mud involved than usual.

"One competitor who was doing their eighth Moonshine said it was the hardest one they had done with the conditions, so there was some real resilience on display," she said. Gore Camera Club members sent in these photographs.