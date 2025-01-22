Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Winton A&P Show

    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign
    Owen Bradley, 8, and Julia Eden, both of Riversdale, proudly display their calves Java Luna (left) and Java Mason, who were awarded a first prize ribbon at the Winton A&P Show on Saturday.
    Eva Hellewell-Byars, 15, Niels Modde, Jodie Templeman, Jayden Templeman, 5, and Zander Templeman-Modde, 9, from Tuturau, were at the show.

    Photos: Nina Tapu