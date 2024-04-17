Wonderfully wacky

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mossburn School let its creativity show at a Wacky Wednesday dress-up day last week.

Teacher Tanya McDowall said staff and pupils were encouraged to dress up to help others in need within the community. "What a wonderful display of colour, flair and wackiness we all witnessed on Wednesday as the children and staff arrived at school," she said.

"I know they all enjoyed showing their individual character through their clothing and styling. We have two large bags of cans and packaged food items to donate to the Lumsden food bank which the children kindly brought to school, thank you.

"What will term two’s Wacky Wednesday be?"