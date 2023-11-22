Workshop on pest work

Hokonui Rūnanga Kaupapa Taiao Haumuri pest control co-ordinator Lois Bishop (left) and Kaupa Taiao office manager Shelley Karena check traps in the Croydon Bush Scenic Reserve. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Anyone interested in hearing more about the project to clear the Croydon Bush Scenic Reserve of pests can register to attend a workshop on Saturday.

The workshop, hosted by Taiao Hokonui Rūnanga and Predator Free Southland, will be held at from 9am to 12 noon at Dolamore Park.

An optional practical session will be held from 1pm to 2pm after a free barbecue lunch.

Hokonui Rūnanga Kaupapa Taiao Haumuri pest control co-ordinator Lois Bishop said the workshop would help people understand the work that was being done in the reserve.

"A lot of people, I am sure, in the community don’t realise there is even trapping up there."

People would also learn about the ecology, bird life and microhabitats of the area.

If more people became aware of the project they might like to join the work, Mrs Bishop said.

"Man-on-the-ground power is what we really need."

The Hokonui Tramping Club first started trapping in the area in 2009 and caught about 200 pests a year.

Since 2019, Jobs for Nature funding had paid for a team to lay and monitor 250 traps in the area and now 500 pests were being caught.

However, that funding would finish in June.

She had noticed an increase in birdsong in the bush since the traps had been laid.

The next step would be to start monitoring the bird population to determine if there was an increase in bird numbers as the pest numbers decreased.

There was also plant life that was being affected by pests.

There were fernbirds in the reserve.

"They’re only found in New Zealand and it’s quite rare to find them."

It was important people registered for the event by tomorrow by emailing Mrs Bishop at Lois.Bishop@ hokonuirunanga.org.nz

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz