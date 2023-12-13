World records on the line for family

Gore shearer Megan Whitehead will attempt to break a world record on Friday. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILES

Preparation to break a shearing world record has been good for Gore shearer Megan Whitehead, father Quentin says.

On Friday, she will attempt to take the eight-hour individual women’s strong wool lamb shearing world record title.

The current record is 601 lambs shorn.

At the same time she and cousin Hannah McCull will attempt to break the eight-hour women’s two-stand strong wool lambs shearing world record.

They will have to shear more than 903 lambs.

Mr Whitehead said his daughter had been going to the gym six days a week after work in preparation.

"It’s been good. She’s been shearing in Hawke’s Bay for the past two months," Mr Whitehead said.

"What they’ve put themselves through is so much. They’ve really pushed themselves to the limit."

Mental strength was as important as physical strength, Mr Whitehead said.

She arrived back in Southland on Monday, he said.

She and McCull spent yesterday shearing sheep in Tokanui as part of their preparation.

"It’s mainly for getting the gear sorted because the South Island lambs will shear different to the North Island lambs."

Down south lambs were generally softer cutting than those in the North Island, he said.

He had been preparing the wool shed for Friday.

"We’ll have all the wool shed sealed up. All the grating is carpeted so that no draft comes up through it.

"We try to make the shed as warm as we possibly can. The hotter the better."

At his daughter’s last record attempt the shed was 38°, he said.

Quentin Whitehead will be daughter Megan Whitehead’s second when she attempts to break two shearing records on Friday. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

He would be her second on the day.

"I’m there leaning over the fence and I’m talking her through every lamb.

"After the last record I was absolutely shattered. You put a lot into it because you know the girls are."

He would select every lamb that she shore, he said.

The record attempt will take place at brothers Robert and Cameron Grant’s woolshed at Croydon Bush near Gore.

It will begin at 7am on Friday.

