Wyndham winners

Wyndham and Districts Historical Society member Angela Gibbs (left) hands Kirstin Wright of Gore (right) and her son Joe, 11, the $250 prize for winning the Wyndham and Districts Historical Society Spell-it-Rite competition.

The society ran the Spell-it-Rite competition in The Ensign in July as part of its ongoing fundraising campaign to build a new museum for the Wyndham and Edendale districts.

Mrs Gibbs said there were a good number of entries and some really positive feedback about the competition being a fun and entertaining challenge.

"Thank you to everyone who supported it through placing advertisements and by entering our competition," she said.