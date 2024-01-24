Young athletes bring home medals from games

Members of the Wyndham Athletics Club spent the weekend in Dunedin competing in the Colgate Games. Photos: supplied

Athletics Gore and Wyndham Athletics Club members had a Colgate Games to remember.

Earlier this month, 35 athletes travelled to attend the 46th South Island games in Dunedin.

Athletics Gore president Sarah Wiegersma said winning medals was the icing on the cake of a good weekend.

"It’s quite a good medal tally for us. But I think the ultimate aim is to get out there, have fun and improve from your personal best, which a lot of the kids did."

Twenty-four children aged 7-14 from the club competed.

"It was a really good event with some good results ... They couldn’t help the weather though.

"It was excruciatingly hot on the Saturday and then it was cold and raining on the Sunday but they kept going, which was really good," she said.

All athletes supported each other even if they were not from Gore, she said.

Wiegersma’s son, athlete Max, 13, was happy to win gold in the 800m and 1500m races.

"After my race I also felt great because I beat the Aussies."

However, most of what he could think about when he finished was how tired he was.

Wyndham Athletics Club president Jane Muir said it was a great weekend for them all.

"We had some kids that had not done a lot before, so it was good for them to experience the Colgate Games and help them along."

Athletics Gore athletes hang out after a weekend at the games.

The children were happy with their results.

"The kids would have learned a lot from it and hopefully they’ll come back next year with a bit of fire in the belly and have another go at it."

The club won two gold, three silver and one bronze.

They also earned eight pennants, she said.

"That was really cool for all of them."

