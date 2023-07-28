Three injured in Mataura crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people were injured when a car hit a power pole in Mataura this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 93, near the intersection with Doctors Rd, at about 5.25am.
"Initial reports suggest one person is in a moderate condition and two people have received minor injuries."
The crash is causing major delays while the powerlines are cleared, which is expected to take several hours.
Stop/go traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays to take an different route.