Three injured in Mataura crash

Three people were injured when a car hit a power pole in Mataura this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 93, near the intersection with Doctors Rd, at about 5.25am.

"Initial reports suggest one person is in a moderate condition and two people have received minor injuries."

The crash is causing major delays while the powerlines are cleared, which is expected to take several hours.

Stop/go traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays to take an different route.