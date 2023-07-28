Friday, 28 July 2023

7.35 am

Three injured in Mataura crash

    Three people were injured when a car hit a power pole in Mataura this morning. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 93, near the intersection with Doctors Rd, at about 5.25am. 

    "Initial reports suggest one person is in a moderate condition and two people have received minor injuries." 

    The crash is causing major delays while the powerlines are cleared, which is expected to take several hours.

    Stop/go traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays to take an different route. 

     