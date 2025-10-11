Tom Campbell all but claims Invercargill mayoralty race

Tom Campbell

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell has all but claimed the Invercargill mayoral race, saying he is "looking forward to the next three years".

Progress results show Campbell has 6,064 votes so far, ahead of Alex Crackett with 4,167 votes and Ian Pottinger with 1,939 votes.

Although Campbell leads by almost 1900 votes, there are still 2,256 ordinary votes and 354 special votes yet to be counted, meaning the council is unable to determine a winner.

Campbell said it wasn’t a foregone conclusion he’d won, but he’d already had a phone call from second-place Crackett.

The single-term councillor finished the 2022 election as the second-highest polling candidate before throwing his hat in the ring for the top job this time around.

He served as Nobby Clark’s deputy over the past term.

The race for council is led by Steve Broad with 9,589 votes, Crackett with 8,350 votes and Grant Dermody with 7,142 votes.

If progress results remain unchanged, all councillors who sought re-election will get back in, with the three new members being Marcus Lush, Ian Reeves and Lisa Tou McNaughton.

Tou McNaughton currently holds the final seat available, but is just 12 votes ahead of Andrea De Vries and 60 votes ahead of Lynley McKerrow.

Special votes and votes cast on Saturday are yet to be included in the totals.

Final results are not expected until later next week.

Mayoralty

CAMPBELL, Tom 6,064

CRACKETT, Alex (Independent) 4,167

POTTINGER, Ian 1,939

BOND, Ria (Independent) 1,496

MORTON, Tom (Independent) 570

CLARK, Andrew 248

CHERNISHOV, Stevey 169

MCCRONE, Gordon (Advanced Task Force Political Party) 45

INFORMAL 72

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 272

Council - At Large (12 vacancies)

BROAD, Steve 9,589

CRACKETT, Alex (Independent) 8,350

DERMODY, Grant 7,142

LUSH, Marcus 7,018

BOYLE, Trish (Integrity, Independence) 6,406

LUDLOW, Darren 6,299

BOND, Ria (Independent) 6,188

POTTINGER, Ian 6,038

ARNOLD, Allan 5,241

STEWART, Barry 4,953

REEVES, Ian 4,933

TOU MCNAUGHTON, Lisa (Positivity, Partnership and Progress) 4,797

DE VRIES, Andrea 4,785

MCKERROW, Lynley 4,737

MEADES, David (Independent) 4,568

HERMAN, Karl 4,088

KING, Terry (Advocate and Lobbyist for Invercargill) 4,052

DAWSON, Chris 3,834

COOTE, Jay (Independent) 3,331

COOTE, Pania (Consumer Advocate) 3,283

VAN DER LEM, Tony 3,238

MORTON, Tom (Independent) 2,740

HEENAN, Carl 2,560

O'CONNELL, Dan 2,001

LAURIE, Amanda 1,805

PETERSON, Noel (Independent - Serving Community) 1,070

JASPERSE, Carol (CJ) 860

INFORMAL 44

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 100

Bluff Community Board (5 vacancies)

ERUERA, Jo 491

SUTHERLAND, Justin 484

FIFE, Ray 389

SIMEON, Haylee (Community Voice) 328

MURDOCH, Frazer (Bluff Promotions) 225

GOODALL, Glen 186

JASPERSE, Carol (CJ) 83

INFORMAL 2

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 12

Invercargill Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)

O'BRIEN, Paddy 8,801

PRENTICE, Suzanne 8,058

NEWELL, Angela 7,000

HAWKES, Graham (Hawksy) 6,544

CAREY, Sheree 6,380

JEFFREY, Nick 4,879

JOHNSON, Kane (Big Daddy) 4,233

DOUGLAS, Aaron (Ronnie) 2,097

INFORMAL 4

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 478