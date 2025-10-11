Saturday, 11 October 2025

Updated 3.07 pm

Tom Campbell all but claims Invercargill mayoralty race

    By Matthew Rosenberg
    1. Southland

    Tom Campbell
    Tom Campbell

    Deputy mayor Tom Campbell has all but claimed the Invercargill mayoral race, saying he is "looking forward to the next three years".

    Progress results show Campbell has 6,064 votes so far, ahead of Alex Crackett with 4,167 votes and Ian Pottinger with 1,939 votes.

    Although Campbell leads by almost 1900 votes, there are still 2,256 ordinary votes and 354 special votes yet to be counted, meaning the council is unable to determine a winner.

    Campbell said it wasn’t a foregone conclusion he’d won, but he’d already had a phone call from second-place Crackett.

    The single-term councillor finished the 2022 election as the second-highest polling candidate before throwing his hat in the ring for the top job this time around.

    He served as Nobby Clark’s deputy over the past term.

    The race for council is led by Steve Broad with 9,589 votes, Crackett with 8,350 votes and Grant Dermody with 7,142 votes.

    If progress results remain unchanged, all councillors who sought re-election will get back in, with the three new members being Marcus Lush, Ian Reeves and Lisa Tou McNaughton.

    Tou McNaughton currently holds the final seat available, but is just 12 votes ahead of Andrea De Vries and 60 votes ahead of Lynley McKerrow.

    Special votes and votes cast on Saturday are yet to be included in the totals.

    Final results are not expected until later next week.

    Mayoralty

    CAMPBELL, Tom 6,064

    CRACKETT, Alex (Independent) 4,167

    POTTINGER, Ian 1,939

    BOND, Ria (Independent) 1,496

    MORTON, Tom (Independent) 570

    CLARK, Andrew 248

    CHERNISHOV, Stevey 169

    MCCRONE, Gordon (Advanced Task Force Political Party) 45

    INFORMAL 72

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 272

    Council - At Large (12 vacancies)

    BROAD, Steve 9,589

    CRACKETT, Alex (Independent) 8,350

    DERMODY, Grant 7,142

    LUSH, Marcus 7,018

    BOYLE, Trish (Integrity, Independence) 6,406

    LUDLOW, Darren 6,299

    BOND, Ria (Independent) 6,188

    POTTINGER, Ian 6,038

    ARNOLD, Allan 5,241

    STEWART, Barry 4,953

    REEVES, Ian 4,933

    TOU MCNAUGHTON, Lisa (Positivity, Partnership and Progress) 4,797

    DE VRIES, Andrea 4,785

    MCKERROW, Lynley 4,737

    MEADES, David (Independent) 4,568

    HERMAN, Karl 4,088

    KING, Terry (Advocate and Lobbyist for Invercargill) 4,052

    DAWSON, Chris 3,834

    COOTE, Jay (Independent) 3,331

    COOTE, Pania (Consumer Advocate) 3,283

    VAN DER LEM, Tony 3,238

    MORTON, Tom (Independent) 2,740

    HEENAN, Carl 2,560

    O'CONNELL, Dan 2,001

    LAURIE, Amanda 1,805

    PETERSON, Noel (Independent - Serving Community) 1,070

    JASPERSE, Carol (CJ) 860

    INFORMAL 44

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 100

    Bluff Community Board (5 vacancies)

    ERUERA, Jo 491

    SUTHERLAND, Justin 484

    FIFE, Ray 389

    SIMEON, Haylee (Community Voice) 328

    MURDOCH, Frazer (Bluff Promotions) 225

    GOODALL, Glen 186

    JASPERSE, Carol (CJ) 83

    INFORMAL 2

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 12

    Invercargill Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)

    O'BRIEN, Paddy 8,801

    PRENTICE, Suzanne 8,058

    NEWELL, Angela 7,000

    HAWKES, Graham (Hawksy) 6,544

    CAREY, Sheree 6,380

    JEFFREY, Nick 4,879

    JOHNSON, Kane (Big Daddy) 4,233

    DOUGLAS, Aaron (Ronnie) 2,097

    INFORMAL 4

    BLANK VOTING PAPERS 478

     