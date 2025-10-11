Tom Campbell all but claims Invercargill mayoralty race

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Deputy mayor Tom Campbell has all but claimed the Invercargill mayoral race, saying he is "looking forward to the next three years".
Progress results show Campbell has 6,064 votes so far, ahead of Alex Crackett with 4,167 votes and Ian Pottinger with 1,939 votes.
Although Campbell leads by almost 1900 votes, there are still 2,256 ordinary votes and 354 special votes yet to be counted, meaning the council is unable to determine a winner.
Campbell said it wasn’t a foregone conclusion he’d won, but he’d already had a phone call from second-place Crackett.
The single-term councillor finished the 2022 election as the second-highest polling candidate before throwing his hat in the ring for the top job this time around.
He served as Nobby Clark’s deputy over the past term.
The race for council is led by Steve Broad with 9,589 votes, Crackett with 8,350 votes and Grant Dermody with 7,142 votes.
If progress results remain unchanged, all councillors who sought re-election will get back in, with the three new members being Marcus Lush, Ian Reeves and Lisa Tou McNaughton.
Tou McNaughton currently holds the final seat available, but is just 12 votes ahead of Andrea De Vries and 60 votes ahead of Lynley McKerrow.
Special votes and votes cast on Saturday are yet to be included in the totals.
Final results are not expected until later next week.
Mayoralty
CAMPBELL, Tom 6,064
CRACKETT, Alex (Independent) 4,167
POTTINGER, Ian 1,939
BOND, Ria (Independent) 1,496
MORTON, Tom (Independent) 570
CLARK, Andrew 248
CHERNISHOV, Stevey 169
MCCRONE, Gordon (Advanced Task Force Political Party) 45
INFORMAL 72
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 272
Council - At Large (12 vacancies)
BROAD, Steve 9,589
CRACKETT, Alex (Independent) 8,350
DERMODY, Grant 7,142
LUSH, Marcus 7,018
BOYLE, Trish (Integrity, Independence) 6,406
LUDLOW, Darren 6,299
BOND, Ria (Independent) 6,188
POTTINGER, Ian 6,038
ARNOLD, Allan 5,241
STEWART, Barry 4,953
REEVES, Ian 4,933
TOU MCNAUGHTON, Lisa (Positivity, Partnership and Progress) 4,797
DE VRIES, Andrea 4,785
MCKERROW, Lynley 4,737
MEADES, David (Independent) 4,568
HERMAN, Karl 4,088
KING, Terry (Advocate and Lobbyist for Invercargill) 4,052
DAWSON, Chris 3,834
COOTE, Jay (Independent) 3,331
COOTE, Pania (Consumer Advocate) 3,283
VAN DER LEM, Tony 3,238
MORTON, Tom (Independent) 2,740
HEENAN, Carl 2,560
O'CONNELL, Dan 2,001
LAURIE, Amanda 1,805
PETERSON, Noel (Independent - Serving Community) 1,070
JASPERSE, Carol (CJ) 860
INFORMAL 44
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 100
Bluff Community Board (5 vacancies)
ERUERA, Jo 491
SUTHERLAND, Justin 484
FIFE, Ray 389
SIMEON, Haylee (Community Voice) 328
MURDOCH, Frazer (Bluff Promotions) 225
GOODALL, Glen 186
JASPERSE, Carol (CJ) 83
INFORMAL 2
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 12
Invercargill Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)
O'BRIEN, Paddy 8,801
PRENTICE, Suzanne 8,058
NEWELL, Angela 7,000
HAWKES, Graham (Hawksy) 6,544
CAREY, Sheree 6,380
JEFFREY, Nick 4,879
JOHNSON, Kane (Big Daddy) 4,233
DOUGLAS, Aaron (Ronnie) 2,097
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 478