Toxic algae no threat to water supplies: SDC

A toxic algae alert remains in place for the Mataura River at Gore, but alerts have been issued recently for other Southland sites too. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland appears to be suffering a toxic algae plague but assurances have been made it is no threat to water supplies.

Toxic algae has been rampant in Southland and there were four reports of its discovery in Southland in the days before Easter.

Environment Southland said in a release last week after monitoring, high levels of potentially toxic algae had been found in the Mataura River near the Riversdale Bridge and in the Ōreti River at Branxholme.

These alerts are in addition to warnings already in place for the Mataura River at Gore and the Waituna Lagoon. The cyanobacteria alert for the Mataura River downstream of the Mataura Bridge has been removed.

Cyanobacteria grows on river-beds and looks like thick dark brown or black mats and is potentially fatal to dogs. It can kill within 15 minutes to an hour of exposure.

While the bacteria has been found close to Southland townships, a Southland District Council spokesperson said township water supplies had been unaffected as water was being drawn from bore supplies.

Invercargill City Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said the city’s water intake at Branxholme was unaffected.

Cyanobacteria’s presence was a trigger for the council to start monitoring at the treatment plant as well as conduct filtration backwash assessments to ensure optimal filtration.

“Council has received results from both pre- and post-treatment plant water samples and there were no cyanotoxins detected in the source or post-treatment water.

"This means any potential cyanotoxins are below detectable levels."

The Branxholme treatment plant had advanced oxidation and activated carbon filtration treatment types in the source water.

"These treatments are considered to be effective treatment processes to reduce public health risk from cyanotoxins to very low."

The only proven human fatalities associated with cyanobacteria and their toxins had occurred in Brazil, Ms Moogan said.

Blooms became more common during low-flow periods, but the conditions for when they could become toxic was not well understood, she said.

Laboratory testing was necessary to determine toxicity levels.

Environment Southland senior scientist Katie Blakemore said stable flow was the most significant factor in controlling toxic algae growth.

"In some areas we have had extended periods of low flow, which won’t have disturbed the algae growth.

"In most Southland rivers, it has been more than a month since a flushing flow has occurred, which is more than enough time for algae to form blooms when other conditions such as light, temperature and nutrients are favourable."

In January, after the algae had been detected in the lower reaches of the Waihopai River, Vetco veterinarian Dr Michael Brannigan warned the public to be vigilant of signs the toxin had poisoned an animal.

People needed to be be extra vigilant with pets around waterways as its musty smell was known to attract dogs — even a small amount could be fatal to dogs, he said.

There were two common toxins — one toxin affected the neurological system, producing symptoms of difficulty with breathing, wobbly walking, disorientation, possible seizures, diarrhoea and vomiting.

"It can progress to collapse and coma very quickly — even within 15 minutes of ingestion. It’s pretty horrendous."

The race to save the animal was frequently lost because the toxin’s effect was so swift.

Other potentially lethal infection symptoms, such as lack of appetite and vomiting could show days later, which suggested it could be the variant that affected liver function.

It was important to get the animal to the closest vet because time could not be wasted.

People could mistake the dog’s staggering for fatigue, but they needed to quickly get the dog out of the water, Dr Brannigan said.

- By Toni McDonald