Union involved as sale agreement signed

Resthaven Village in Main St is set to transfer ownership in consultation with residents, families and staff members.

A workers’ union has become involved as a Gore rest-home prepares to change ownership.

There are concerns the proposed sale of Resthaven Village in Main St could change staff contracts.

Presbyterian Support Southland (PSS) is in the process of selling Resthaven, and a conditional sale and purchase agreement has already signed with an anonymous buyer.

PSS marketing and communications manager Andrei Robertson said the buyer was the operator of a number of regional care facilities.

Residents, staff and families were being consulted on the change in ownership, he said.

The rest-home, which has been providing aged and hospital-level care since 1954, employs 46 permanent fulltime and part-time staff members and houses up to 60 residents in two wings on its Main St site.

E tū director Amy Hansen said the union was in talks with PSS and employees of the rest-home and had heard their concerns.

‘‘This news is understandably unsettling for workers, residents and their families. Resthaven is these residents’ home and they have strong relationships with the workers who provide fantastic care.’’

The union wanted to ensure the new owner would continue to uphold the union’s employment contract, she said.

‘‘So that there are no job losses and no loss of terms and conditions for our members.’’

The union would collect feedback from its members on the proposed sale this week as part of a joint submission with the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

The Employment Relations Act states when a new employer takes over, staff in the aged care residential sector have the right to keep the same terms and conditions agreed on under the previous owner.

Settlement is scheduled for mid-May.