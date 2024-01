Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Sinha family, from San Francisco, are jumping with delight to be going to Milford Sound after years of planning their trip.

From left, mother Mayura Sinha, 44, children Ira, 9, and Ved, 7, and father Vivek, 45, joyfully jump "over the mountains" in the Eglinton Valley yesterday.

"It is beautiful, magnificent, majestic — actually there are no words for it," Mr Sinha said.