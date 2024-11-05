Witnesses to fleeing driver crash sought

The crashed cars at the scene in Invercargill last month. PHOTO: MICHAEL COOPER

Police in Invercargill are seeking witnesses to a crash involving an alleged fleeing driver that left two people critically injured.

Four people were injured in the crash, which police say occurred on October 20 when a driver failed to stop for officers and fled, crashing their car shortly after into another car at the intersection of Ness and Janet Sts.

The impact sent one of the vehicles careening into a nearby house.

As well as the two critically injured, one person sustained serious injuries and another person minor injuries.

Police today said one person remained in hospital, and the three others had been discharged.

Inquiries were ongoing, and police wanted to hear from anyone who saw a silver Mazda station wagon around Pomona St, near John St and the surrounding areas, between 1:30am and 1:40am that day.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has footage from dashcam or CCTV from around that area on the night of the crash."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.