Witnesses sought after pedestrian critically hurt

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Photo: Nina Tapu

A person remains in a critical condition after being hit by a car in the Southland town of Winton yesterday.

The person was airlifted to hospital after the accident, which occurred on State Highway 6 between Brandon and Wemyss Sts around 1.40pm.

The road was closed for several hours.

Police today said they were continuing to investigate the accident, and they wanted to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of it.

They confirmed the person was still in hospital in a critical condition.

- Police 105, event number P057620837