"The purpose of the degree is to generate future-facing graduates who get things done.'' HAVE you heard about the Bachelor of Leadership for Change, Otago Polytechnic's ground-breaking degree-level programme? The innovative New Zealand-first qualification is aimed at those driven by a desire to create positive change for industry, the community or the planet. In short, the Bachelor of Leadership for Change is for "big thinkers'' and "doers''.

``Seeing a degree that has 'leadership' and 'change' - both very powerful words - in its title attracted me,'' says student Ashley King, who enrolled in the degree as she wants to set up her own social enterprise to empower and inspire youth in a range of ways, including employment and education.

"The Bachelor of Leadership for Change is enabling me to help youth embrace their unique individuality. Because when we accept ourselves and listen to one another, we can truly accomplish great things.''

The degree's independent and flexible structure is a significant departure from traditional narrow subject-based outcomes and predetermined set courses.

"The purpose of the degree is to generate future-facing graduates who get things done,'' Bachelor of Leadership for Change programme leader Prof Samuel Mann explains.

* For more information about Otago Polytechnic's Bachelor of Leadership for Change, visit www.op.ac.nz