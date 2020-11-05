Brockville Full Primary School has seen strong roll growth over the last few years and we are well supported by our community.

We are very proud of our Te Reo Māori class named Te Rei O Whakaari. Tamariki can attend this class, from NE to year 8, and learn both from the English curriculum in the main school and from the Māori curriculum in Te Rei O Whakaari.

Annual events include:

Year 4 students attending a sleepover at the museum,

the year 6 students go to camp for a week in Waikouaiti,

and year 7 & 8 students camp in a variety of locations around Otago.

Brockville School’s curriculum is future focused, our school has one to one devices in all senior and most of our junior classes, we have a great supply of varying technology that supports our learners to be problem solvers, inquisitive and curious about the world around them.

In 2020 Brockville School has seen property upgrades which include our reception and outdoors area. In 2021, a complete upgrade of our junior school and the construction of a brand new 6 classroom teaching block, which will enhance all our teaching spaces and bring them into the 21st century is planned.

Brockville School is a growing school with an exciting vision for the future. We welcome new enrolments for 2021.