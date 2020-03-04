Mortgage Link Otago mortgage specialist Caroline Walker (left) and mortgage and insurance specialist Amy Cameron.

Mortgage Link Otago is now Dunedin’s largest mortgage advisory business, with the addition of Amy Cameron and Caroline Walker over the past 12 months, bringing with them more than 17 years of combined experience.

Both pride themselves on having a strong customer focus.

Mortgages are not one-sizefits-all, so it is important to get to know clients, their current needs and future goals in order to tailor a mortgage to them, their family and their stage of life.

With Dunedin house prices currently experiencing a huge increase — more than 21% in the past year — it is not only important for people to seek expert advice when purchasing a property, but also when it is time to re-fix, renovate or refinance.

With the increase in house prices, people already on the property ladder will find that they have more equity in their homes.

For people who initially purchased homes at over 80% LVR, they could find that they now have enough equity in their property to unlock special rates, or those with short-term debt on high interest rates could have the ability to consolidate the debt into their mortgage with much cheaper rates, and therefore clear debt more quickly.

Amy and Caroline can facilitate this for their clients.