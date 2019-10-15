Sneakers are no longer reserved for a casual, lazy day at home – the ways they can be worn are virtually endless, with everything from skirts or printed jumpsuits to an evening dress or power suit. If you’re feeling a touch of style fatigue, a new pair of clean kicks is just the thing to bring you back. Go for fun detailing on your kicks, or team with statement socks to mix up the look. Choose consciously — many brands are now choosing upcycled and organic materials — for example Meghan Markle’s choice of trainer, Veja (available from I Love Paris), which are made with raw materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture without chemicals or polluting processes.