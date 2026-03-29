To begin their sixtieth anniversary year, DSO welcomes back conductor Nicholas Braithwaite, to lead a Matinee Series concert of little delights.

Formerly DSO’s Principal Guest Conductor between 1997 and 2006, and now Adelaide Symphony Orchestra’s Conductor Laureate, Braithwaite has been lauded for his ability to “allow the music room to breathe […] and totally exhilarate an audience” (In Daily SA).

The gorgeous sonorities of Wagner’s ‘Siegfried Idyll’, written by Wagner as a present for his new bride, will contrast beautifully with the playful joy of Haydn’s Symphony No. 88. And NZSO Principal Flute Bridget Douglas will thrill and dazzle with her performances of not one, but two classics of the twentieth-century flute repertoire.

Praised by William Dart of The NZ Herald as “an inspired soloist”, Douglas will bring her silvery sound and technical perfection to Malcolm Arnold’s Concerto No. 1 for Flute and Strings, and Francis Poulenc’s ‘Flute Sonata’, orchestrated by Lennox Berkeley.

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