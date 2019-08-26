Blue September is about getting the word out. If you hold a Blue Do, buy a ribbon, paint your face blue, donate money or simply share information with others, you will be directly helping to eliminate death and suffering from prostate cancer.



Every year around 3,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in New Zealand and more than 600 will die. That's about the same number of women who die from breast cancer.



Early detection is key. With one in eight men getting prostate cancer, early diagnosis and effective treatment saves lives. Don't wait for symptoms, many men don't have them when they are first diagnosed.



Mostly, men don't know how dangerous this disease is, they don't talk to their doctor about it, their doctor doesn't talk to them about it, or they simply don't know they may have it as they have no symptoms and don't feel unwell.



The Prostate Cancer Foundation receives no government funding, relying instead on your generosity to help spread the message for men to get regular checks, to fund research that will improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes, and provide support for those who need it the most - the men and their families living with prostate cancer every day.



Visit prostate.org.nz to find out more.



