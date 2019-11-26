You don’t have to travel far for some great fishing opportunities.

With most of the unsettled spring weather hopefully behind us, our minds often turn to thoughts of spending long summer days doing the things we love. For many Kiwis, heading to the local river or lake to swim, fish, or light up the BBQ with family and friends has become a tradition.

The period leading up to the holiday season is busy for most and can also be very stressful. It is important to take some time to rest and recharge the body and soul. With plenty of daylight hours after work (or before if you are really keen), take the chance to pull out your fishing gear and get some much-needed recreation time.

It doesn’t matter where you live in Otago, there is usually an abundance of fishing close to home. If you live in the South, maybe try the Catlins area, an underutilised fishery, or the popular and highly productive lower Clutha. A well-placed spinner or lightly weighted soft bait usually does the trick.

Dunedin residents have the local reservoirs and the Taieri River very close. Lakes Waihola and Waipori fish very well before Christmas and the rain-fed streams north of Dunedin hold good-sized fish.

Central Otago anglers have the Southern Lakes and the upper Clutha to explore, along with the high-country rivers, which opened in November. Reports of large mice-eating fish lurking in the shadows after dark have trickled into the office recently.

Remember that as the temperature rises, fish will be more active at first light and in the evening, a great time for some exciting dry-fly action. For the spin angler, small light lures with plenty of action work well even after dark. If you haven’t tried using soft plastic lures, there are plenty of options available. Don’t worry too much about colour, get light jig heads about one-eighth to one-sixteenth of an ounce and get amongst it. Sign up to one of our soft-bait fishing clinics if you want some extra help – check out our Facebook page.

Anglers are reminded to carry their licences at all times and respect the rights of property-owners.