If you’re looking for a neutral or colour to sit at the heart of your interior colour palette but want something a little different from classic white, cream or beige, it may be time to investigate grey.

Just as we’ve seen a recent revival in the popularity of browns in our interiors, our eyes are being increasingly opened to the possibilities of greys in all their iterations from pale and cool shades like Resene Half Concrete to bold blue-greys like Resene Grey Friars.

In its most simple form grey is a blend of black and white. That makes grey a perfect third partner in a classic achromatic colour scheme but does not fully explain just how versatile and varied grey can be whether you want imposing, stony and industrial; soft, delicate and comforting or something in-between.

The use of a dramatic patterned wallpaper feature wall adds high impact to an otherwise simple, neutral room. Feature wall papered in Resene Wallpaper Collection 2538M-12. Try warm dramatic greys with crisp trim in Resene White and neutral tone timber stained in Resene Colorwood Rock Salt.

Let’s consider the options:

Which grey is for you?

Just as you might ask which white is right for your interior space, you should also ask, which grey is okay?

Adding texture to layers of grey is a good way to break up large surface areas in a pared back grey colour palette. Upper wall is painted in Resene Gunsmoke, tiles in Resene Gunsmoke base with sponged topcoats in Resene Concrete and Resene Half Concrete mixed with Resene FX Paint Effects Medium, skirting in Resene Half Concrete, table and lamp base in Resene Bokara Grey, vases in Resene Colorwood Walnut and Resene Bokara Grey. (Project by Melle van Sambeek, image by Bryce Carleton).

As with any colour choice, particularly if you want it to be the main base shade of your palette, you should think about what you want your finished room to feel like as well as look like, and what the space will be used for. Are you after a warm and cosy retreat or a pared-back subtle backdrop that allows your furniture and decor to shine?

Next, think about the room itself. How much natural light does it get? Is your artificial lighting warm or cool toned? Is the room on the south (cooler) or north (warmer) side of the house?

To warm a room up try smoky or charcoal greys such as Resene Eighth Masala or Resene Half Nocturnal. If your room is filled with warm natural light, experiment with cooler tones such as Resene Surrender or Resene Seashell.

One of the main concerns for those of us new to working greys, is that they’ll feel dull and chilly but Resene Colour Expert Meryl Southey says there are many simple ways to overcome those concerns that will add dimension and interest to your room.

“Grey can look a bit flat on some walls so experiment with texture using products like Resene Sandtex Mediterranean effect or Resene FX Paint Effects Medium, and pattern with drops of a wallpaper like Resene Wallpaper Collection 39340-4 - and don’t be afraid to layer multiple different shades of grey in a room for depth and visual impact.”

To layer your neutrals start with a subtle wispy grey like Resene White Thunder on walls, then layer decor features and furniture in bolder shades like Resene Dusted Grey, Resene Quarter Chicago and Resene Condor. Add a crisp finish with trim and ceilings in Resene Double Alabaster.

“Always look at the hidden undertones when choosing your grey to ensure it will create the mood you want and will work with your furnishings; staff at your Resene ColorShop can help with this. While true grey is made up of black and white there are so many tints and shades in between you can choose from that there will be a grey that works for your rooms and your project,” Meryl says.

And remember, cooler greys needn’t mean chilly and uninviting, they can be sophisticated and calming, she adds. “Use cooler greys like Resene Concrete with off-whites like Resene Sea Fog and pastels like muted mauve Resene High Tea, to create an elevated space.

“Choose greige and greys with hints of beige like Resene Friar Greystone, Resene Triple White Pointer and Resene Stepping Stone, for looks that are still definitely grey without being overly cool.”

Top tip: Flooring finished in natural wood tones works really well with warm greys. Try Resene Quarter Fuscous Grey with Resene Colorwood Natural wood stain. For a cooler effect stain colour wash floorboards in Resene Colorwood Mid Greywash.

Accents of colour

As with any other neutral colour scheme, accents of brighter colours - even just one colour on one area or decor feature - work well with greys, maybe even more so than other neutrals, Meryl says.

Rich accent colours bring liveliness and warmth to a grey neutral backdrop. Upper wall painted in Resene Triple Merino, lower wall in Resene Half Delta, dado rail, skirting and candlestick in Resene Alabaster, dining table and saucer in Resene Zeus, side table and jug in Resene Ziggurat, dining chair in Resene Blue Moon. (Project by Moneuan Ryan, image by Bryce Carleton)

“Grey works well as a calming backdrop so it’s very effective at balancing out bolder colours. Try layering grey whites and blue greys like Resene Ted and Resene Half Black White with pops of red violets like Resene Blackberry or magentas such as Resene Irresistible.

“For richness and elegance, pair a stone grey like Resene Half Chicago with a warmer pale grey like Resene Barely There and add a golden yellow such as Resene Galliano,” she says.

Embrace the trend for nature-inspired palettes and earthier tones by basing your neutral look on a grey-brown like Resene Greige or Resene Masala, and pair with dark greens like Resene Waiouru or Resene Eternity, mid-blues like Resene Wanaka or dusty pinks like Resene Vintage.

Meryl also suggests adding accents of Resene FX Metallic paint either in a grey metallic finish like Resene Basalt.

Finishing touches

When it comes to trim or ceiling colours that work well in grey neutral spaces, Meryl suggests opting for crisp whites like Resene Black White. “They’re classic and will give a clean contrast to elevate the look of grey walls

“For a softer, cohesive look for a warm white such as Resene Rice Cake or light cream Resene Bianca will work well, especially with greige or stone greys,” she says.

A backdrop to a cosy teen hang out. Walls painted in Resene Dark Slate, floor in Resene Blanc with squares in Resene Triple Blanc and lines in Resene Woodsmoke, ‘game on’ letters in Resene Nirvana, Resene Rulebreaker, Resene Awaroa Bay, Resene Grenadier, Resene Epitome and Resene Fandango, coffee table in Resene Duck Egg Blue, side table in Resene Awaroa Bay. (Project by Annick Larkin, image by Bryce Carleton)

Lighting is also an important consideration when working with greys as many shades can completely change in different lights. Resene testpots and A4 drawdown colour swatches will be your best friend so you can try different shades in different parts of the room and under different artificial lights to see how the colour changes.

Top tip: As a general rule when it comes to grey rooms, the cooler the grey you choose, the warmer, or more yellow, the lighting should be, so your room feels cosy and welcoming at night or on gloomy days.

If you need help choosing just the right grey to suit your project, come in and visit your local Resene ColorShop, Ask a Resene Colour Expert free online, www.resene.com/colourexpert or book a Resene Colour Consultation free instore or virtually or a paid home visit in selected areas, www.resene.com/colourconsult