Pop up exhibition and Artists Demonstration weekend Pop up exhibition and Artists Demonstration weekend Pop up exhibition and Artists Demonstration weekend Pop up exhibition and Artists Demonstration weekend Pop up exhibition and Artists Demonstration weekend Pop up exhibition and Artists Demonstration weekend

There’s always something new popping up at the Otago Art Society! Where? On the first floor of the iconic Dunedin Railway Station.

Currently we have our Pop Up Exhibition, on until 27th August:

- Come and see over 160 works by our members, featuring a wide range from traditional landscapes to photography and contemporary paintings, in a diversity of techniques, materials and subject matter.

- If something appeals, you can buy it and take the artwork away immediately.

- We offer a free packing and postage service to anywhere in New Zealand

Following on from the Pop Up exhibition is the very popular Artists’ Demonstration weekend, 29th and 30th August.

- See over twenty artists demonstrating a wide selection of techniques from airbrushing, through printing, to paint and fabric art.

- Chat to the artists; some encourage members of the public to participate in the making process.

- It’s fun, it’s free and it’s a great way to see how art is created.

- Artists will be on-site from 10am to 4pm both days.

Looking for something uniquely creative and locally produced? The society Shop offers many gifts and cards with a range of prices to suit all pockets. Our enthusiastic volunteers are on hand to advise and assist you.

Make the Otago Art Society shop and galleries at the Railway Station a must-do experience!