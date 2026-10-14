We have been synonymous with Dunedin news since The Evening Star was first printed in 1863.

We have adapted to the city's needs many times.

Our latest evolution brings fresh features that rely entirely on you.

The redesigned paper is built for community involvement, providing opportunities every week for the voices of Dunedin to be directly heard and celebrated.

Pick up your copy from the closest drop box or read the e-edition here.

Your stories. Your spirit. Your Star.

Local Legends, a new weekly feature celebrating volunteers and everyday community members working hard behind the scenes without any expectation of praise.

Our Local Legends could be a good sort who simply gets on with the job or a couple dedicating their weekends to the neighbourhood .

Each week we select our latest Local Legends and present them with a formal certificate alongside a weekly prize. Keep in mind your nominees must be willing to have their photograph taken and sit down for an interview with our reporters. You can nominate an individual or a couple.

Think about the people who make your area a better place to live.

Email your nominations to legends@thestar.co.nz today or enter this form: thestar.co.nz/legends. Please include their names and a brief explanation of how they contribute.

Does your pet get up to goofy animal antics? From daft dogs to crazy cats, we want your snapshots.

The Star’s Star Pets showcases the funniest, fluffiest and most chaotic companions in our community.

Each week we select one standout picture to feature in the newspaper. The winning owner will not just see their animal in print - they will also win a prize from a local pet store.

Ready to put your animal in the spotlight? Email pets@thestar.co.nz to submit your photo or enter this form here: thestar.co.nz/pets

The Star’s weekly poll called Dunedin Decides.

This is your chance to vote on local issues.

Cast your vote for this weeks question here: Dunedin Decides

We will publish the results in the following edition alongside a selection of written comments.

Do you have a question you would like to submit for Dunedin to decide on? Submit here: thestar.co.nz/decides

Got a story to share with The Star?

We want to hear from you.

Whether its a local event, community achievement, interesting person, milestone or something happening in your neighbourhood, send it our way.

Share your news, photo and story ideas with The Star by visiting thestar.co.nz/tips