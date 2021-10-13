Skip to main content
James Lentjes is hoping he is not a curse.
New Otago recruit Gibson shows off skills
New Otago recruit Jake Gibson has made a promising early impression.
Here come the heavy hitters
The T20 World Cup starts on Sunday night (NZ time) with Oman and Papua New Guinea doing battle in the heat in the UAE. Don’t worry, it is only a prelude to the bigger games to come. Cricket writer...
‘ODT’ top for women’s sports coverage
The Otago Daily Times remains the leading media outlet in the country for gender balance in sports reporting.
Players giving all in spite of uncertainty
A solid core is back and in training for Southern United.
Nelson confident NBL at higher level than before
Justin Nelson feels his job is done with the National Basketball League.
Midfielders Moata’ane, Nu’u claim major awards
Experienced Pirates and Otago Spirit player Kilisitina Moata’ane and Green Island and Otago second five Ray Nu’u have taken top honours in club rugby awards.
Coltman’s inclusion to boost Otago
Liam Coltman will add some extra grunt to the Otago forward pack this week.
Lisa Carrington signals commitment to Paris Olympics
New Zealand's most successful Olympian Lisa Carrington has signalled her commitment to compete at a fourth Games.
Just two sports guaranteed in Commonwealth Games
In a bid to preserve the event’s future, the Commonwealth Games Federation has decided to drop the number of compulsory sports from 16 to two - athletics and swimming - in 2026.
All Whites edge Bahrain with late winner
After not playing for almost two years, the All Whites have continued their strong momentum, with another win against a higher-ranked opponent.
Southern wahine to play under Matatū banner
The South Island team in the new women’s Super Rugby competition will be known as Matatū.
Promotion off table, draw now finalised
The latest incarnation of the NPC draw is out and it is going to take a while to explain.
Sparks heading into camp to ramp up preparations
The Otago Sparks will head into camp this week to further ramp up preparations for the season ahead.
Organisers ‘devastated’ by need to cancel
All those hours spent pounding the pavement in preparation for the Dunedin Marathon this year will go unrewarded.
Aotearoa Men edge Silver Ferns in final match
The Silver Ferns have dropped what shapes up as their final match of the season, going down to the Aotearoa Men's team 57-53 in Wellington.
Liam Squire to retire from rugby
Former All Black and Highlander Liam Squire is to retire from rugby following medical advice.
Stranded Olympian relieved after passports recovered in Spain
Stranded Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde faced an additional nightmare after he was the victim of a smash and grab raid in Spain.
After final push, Canterbury steals interprovincial title from Otago
A late flurry has helped Canterbury snatch back South Island rowing supremacy.
Three new faces among Sparks contracted players
The Otago Sparks have confirmed their domestic contract offers for the coming summer.
