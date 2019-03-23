Chignell strong in Auckland 5000m win

Oli Chignell

Oli Chignell has powered away to yet another impressive victory.

The Otago distance runner claimed the 5000m title at the Sir Graeme Douglas International Track Challenge in Auckland on Thursday night.

His time of 14min 12.21sec was less than 0.5sec shy of the personal best he set at the national championships two weeks ago.

On that occasion he was dragged along by a classy Matt Baxter, but on Thursday night it was Chignell leading the way.

He tucked in behind a pacemaker for the early part of the race.

Once the pacemaker dropped away he was content to stick with the leading pack for the next two minutes. However, he made a move 8min 30sec into the race, and began to take control.

Two minutes later he had opened that lead to 20m.

From there he strode away with ease, pulling away to an ever more decisive win.

In other events, shot put ace Tom Walsh was beaten by Poland's Konrad Bukowiecki.

Walsh came up well short of his best with an effort of 20.84m, edging fellow Kiwi Jacko Gill by 8cm.

Bukowiecki claimed victory with 21.32m.

United States indoor champion Chase Ealey won the women's shot put with 18.95m.