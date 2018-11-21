Dunedin to host one of country's biggest school events

New Zealand's best secondary school athletes are set to flock to Dunedin next week.

The city will play host to the national secondary school championships, one of the country's biggest school sports events.

Ther championships at the Caledonian Ground will start on on Friday week and continue through to late on Sunday afternoon.

It is a major event, which the city most recently hosted in 2012.

The numbers help paint a picture of just quite how major it is.

When entries closed on Friday, a tally of 1305 athletes from 212 different schools had registered.

On top of that there will be parents, teachers and team officials making the trek south.

The majority of those come from New Zealand, although a small number from the Cook Islands and Niue will also attend.

From Otago, 157 athletes will compete and there will be several strong medal hopes among them.

Those numbers will require plenty of organisation.

To help with that, there will be 128 officials and 40 additional helpers from Otago schools on hand to run the event.

Athletes are broken into senior (under-20) and junior (under-16) categories, while the road race will also have a year 9 grade.

That race will be held around Forsyth Barr Stadium and will begin and finish in the stadium's car park.

The event has long been a stepping stone to ultimate stardom for New Zealand's top athletes.

Last time it was at the Caledonian Ground fans got a glimpse of a 15-year-old Eliza McCartney.

She claimed a comprehensive victory in the open women's pole vault, clearing 3.85m.

She also finished fifth in the senior high jump, although her leap of 1.64m was only 3cm off the winning height.

A gate charge applies. A one-day pass is $5 for a child, $10 for an adult and $20 for a family.

Three-day passes are $10 for a child, $20 for an adult and $40 for a family.