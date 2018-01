Late wickets give Australia boost Australia stunned England with two late wickets on the opening day of the fifth Ashes test in Sydney.

Former world No1 Andy Murray will miss this month's Australian Open after failing to recover from the hip injury that has kept him out of action for nearly six months.

Black Caps duo Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi have found themselves at the top of the T20 cricketing world in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) individual rankings.

Canterbury mare Delishka showed a lot can change in a year by winning yesterday's Roxburgh Cup.

The rise of Wellington teenagers Bradley Down and Finbar McGuigan proved a talking point at the Taieri greens at the national championships in Dunedin yesterday.

As anticipated, Australian-based Blackjacks Jo Edwards and Val Smith have made it through to meet each other in one of the women's singles semifinals at the national championships in Dunedin.

It has been a mixture of family, business and bowls for Nelson couple Amy and Shannon McIlroy in the lead-up to this year's national championships in Dunedin.

Australia took two wickets in the hour before tea, including that of Alastair Cook, to leave England on 122 for three at the break on a rain-disrupted opening day of the fifth and final Ashes test...

NZ Cricket has shared concerns about crowd safety in relation to the Tui Catch a Million promotion after several attempts saw men hurtling towards young fans and families during a Twenty20 match in Mt Maunganui.