In good form, Chignell looks to clinch home victory

A hometown victory looks to be on for leading Otago distance athlete Oli Chignell in the New Zealand cross-country on the Chisholm Links course today.

Oli Chignell. Photo: ODT files

Chignell has raced impressively over the past year and goes into the national event with confidence and form.

Twelve months ago, on the undulating and challenging Dunedin course, Chignell returned from injury to finish third behind Olympians Hayden Wilde and Sam Tanner.

He is a mature and astute racer with the 2018 national cross-country title already to his credit.

Three-time Otago champion Janus Staufenberg will look to improve on his 11th place in last year’s event.

He chose to match Wilde in the early stages of the 2020 race and paid for that indiscretion.

Staufenberg will have learnt from that experience and looks sure to finish much closer to the front this year.

Several provincial champions will venture to Dunedin for the cross-country.

The Canterbury team is strong, headed by Chris Dryden and Connor Melton.

Former Otago and now international marathon representative Caden Shields will line up in the red and black colours for the first time.

Daniel Balchin, also with strong local connections, has medalled in this event and can never be discounted.

Daniel Jones (Wellington) and Ronan Lee (Auckland) will be buoyed by their provincial victories and will feature on the five laps of the course.

Otago and Canterbury look to be strongest contenders for the men’s team title.

The senior women’s cross-country is much more open and will include our middle-distance performers Katherine Camp and Angie Petty.

Camp won the Canterbury title two weeks ago and Petty, a former 800m Olympian, will be a welcome addition to the senior women’s field.

North Island champion Susannah Lynch is a strong contender for top honours.

Ruby Muir is a versatile distance runner and comfortably won the Wellington title.

Otago will miss the presence of Rebekah Greene, now based in Australia, who was runner-up in this event last year.

Liliana Braun will likely be first Otago athlete home.

In the junior championship races, several talented emerging athletes will feature.

Rotorua’s Hannah Gapes dominated the New Zealand schools cross-country and was an impressive winner on this course 12 months ago. She is a clear favourite to win the under-20 women’s event.

Queenstown’s Hannah Prosser won the Otago junior title three weeks ago and is an athlete of much promise.

The junior men’s event will feature Otago champion Jacob Weston with Canterbury’s Cameron Clark sure to make a bold showing.

The under-18 men’s and women’s fields are very strong. Otago’s Zara Geddes and Catherine Lund are expected to run well. George Hamilton is the in-form local hope in the under-18 men’s race.

Among the 400 athletes contesting the championships, the masters athletes have a significant presence. Several former Otago international athletes — Robbie Johnstone, Blair Martin and Shireen Crumpton — remain very competitive within their age groups.

Racing starts at 10am, and the senior championship races will get under way at 1.50pm.

A community fun run/walk over the Chisholm Links course begins at 12.40pm.