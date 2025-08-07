Grimaldi leads 10-strong para team for world champs

Anna Grimaldi celebrates winning gold in the women’s 200m-T47 final at the Paralympics at Stade de France last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand will be represented by 10 athletes at the World Para Athletics Championships in India - marking the biggest contingent Aotearoa has selected for this event in six years.

The team heading to New Delhi includes Paralympic and World Championship medallists and three debutants, all aiming to build on the momentum of last year's results.

The selection for next month's event follows a strong showing by Kiwi athletes at the 2024 World Championships in Japan, where New Zealand secured multiple podium finishes and national records across track and field events.

The 10-strong contingent is the largest team selected for a World Para Athletics Champs since 2019.

This year's championships mark the first time India will host the event, with more than 1000 athletes expected to compete across 186 medal events at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the host of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

2024 Paralympic Champion Anna Grimaldi, of Dunedin, is thrilled to be back in the black singlet in 2025.

"We have such a cool team, and it's going to be so nice to be back together, especially with our new additions. I can't wait to get to India, to meet everyone and to soak up the heat."

Athletics NZ chief executive Cam Mitchell said the team reflects the strength and depth of the Para Athletics programme.

"We're incredibly proud of this team. It brings together our most experienced international medallists with emerging athletes making their debut at the World Para Athletics Champs.

"We're confident this team will not only perform with distinction in New Delhi, but inspire future generations across Aotearoa."

The games will be held from September 27 to October 5.

Team

Anna Grimaldi - Women's 100m T47 & 200m T47

Danielle Aitchison - Women's 100m T36 & 200m T36

Holly Robinson - Women's Shot Put F46

Joe Smith - Men's 100m T37

Lisa Adams - Women's Shot Put F37

Michael Whittaker - Men's 5000m T13 (Debut)

Mitch Joynt - Men's 100m T64, 200m T64

Paddy Walsh - Women's Long Jump T64 (Debut)

Sarah James - Women's 100m T53, 400m T53m, 800m T53 (Debut)

Will Stedman - 400m T36, Long Jump T36