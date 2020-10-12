Lequeux revels in ultra distance

Scott Payne competes in the Three Peaks Mountain Race yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Last year, Sharon Lequeux finally claimed victory at the Three Peaks Mountain Race.

She had finished third three times previously.

This year she showed she can do it over double the distance, too.

The Dunedin runner put in a commanding performance to add the Ultra 52km title to her win over the 26km course a year ago.

Her time of 6hr 02min 39sec left her more than 40 minutes ahead of Kristy Eyles and Orlaith Heron, who finished second equal.

It was the first of year the longer race had been run — the course taking a detour from the top of Flagstaff, before joining back up with the rest at Swampy Summit and continuing on to Mount Cargill.

In the men’s race, Lewis Latham claimed first in the open grade in 5hr 22min 33sec.

Tom Spencer and Thomas Hadley finished in second and third respectively.

But it was Chris Bisley, in 40-49 grade, who clocked the fastest time.

He completed the course in an impressive 5hr 20min 05sec.

Defending champion Hamish Elliott was upset in the 26km race.

Elliott trailed winner Matt Ogden by 43sec as Ogden clocked 2hr 11min 53sec.

It was more than five minutes slower than Elliott’s winning time from last year.

Harry Wager was another minute back in third.

Kirsty Moffett won the women’s race in 2hr 42min 48sec, 4min ahead of Chlo Galtier and Fiona Love.

The 11km Race the Summit was won by Nathan Shanks in the open men’s division.

His time of 1hr 02min 08sec left him 7min ahead of Neale McLanachan.

Lydia Pattillo won the open women’s race in 1hr 15min 38sec, beating Harriet Sanders by 2min.