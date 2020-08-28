Otago runners fancied in NZ cross-country challenge

Oli Chignell

A hometown victory will be a possibility at Chisholm Links tomorrow.

Otago has a strong contingent entered in the New Zealand Cross-country Challenge.

Entries for the event — which was to be the national champion› ships before heightened Covid› 19 alert levels prevented Auck› land athletes travelling — closed on Wednesday night.

There had initially been more than 360 entries, although that had fallen to 290 when taking out the Auckland›based ath› letes.

Notable among those forced to withdraw were Olympian Camille Buscomb and national star Sam Tanner.

It was expected others may not travel either. Some had attempted several times to reschedule flights aftercancella› tions but were unable to make it work.

However, a strong field was still expected in the senior men’s grade.

Within that is avery strong group of Otago runners.

They will challenge for the team’s title, which takes into account the province’s top four finishers.

Oli Chignell, who won the event two years ago, leads that challenge.

World championship mara› thon runner Caden Shields adds class, as does Joshua Baan, who attended last year’s cross› country world championships.

Meanwhile, two›time Otago cha pion Janus Staufenberg has been in strong form, while Logan Slee, Sam Bremer, Kirk Madgwick and Oliver O’Sullivan alsobring quality.

Central Otago›based Canter› bury runner Daniel Balchin is alsoentered and is a perennial medallist.

Perhaps the biggest individual threat from elsewhere is Hayden Wilde. The Whakatane runner is a former triathlete who has posted similar results to Chignell in recent years.

On the women’s side, Otago’s Rebekah Greene is a strong chance in a smaller field.

She won bronze last year and defended her Otago title with a classy performance three weeks ago.

Otago will also have several strong runners in the masters grades.

Shireen Crumpton, Geoff Anderson, Blair Martin and Rob› bie Johnston all bring class.