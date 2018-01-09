Paralympian Liam Malone retiring

Liam Malone celebrates after winning gold in the Men's 400m T44 final and setting a new world record of 46.20 seconds in the process at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Photo: Getty

New Zealand Paralympic hero Liam Malone has announced his retirement.

The 24-year-old who claimed two gold medals and one silver at the Rio games says he made the "difficult" decision due to a number of factors but ultimately lacked the motivation to continue in the sport in the countdown to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

"Over the last month I have been reflecting on my position and I have made the difficult decision to retire my running career effective immediately," Malone said in a statement.

"External events both in and out of my control have taken a toll on my training in the last month and I don't feel I have the emotional investment or necessary focus and energy to succeed at the highest level in Tokyo.

"Becoming an elite athlete was an incredible journey but life is short, I want to find something that I can commit to and be happy in for a long time. It would be unjust to commit half-heartedly to those who support me, my coach, the supporting organisations, the New Zealand public, sponsors, my friends and family."

The 24-year-old had recently engaged with High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) in their Goldmine initiative to develop new blades for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but this project will now be put on hold following the news.

Malone had both legs amputated below the knee at 18 months old, being born with a fibular hemimelia – in which part or all of the fibula bone is missing.

Malone took up athletics while studying at the University of Canterbury in 2014.

The following year he made his international debut, finishing fifth and sixth in the T43 100m and 200m respectively.

He made his name on the top stage in 2016, securing double gold and a pair of Paralympic records in the T44 200m and 400m, and claimed a silver in the T44 100m.

Athletics New Zealand chief executive Hamish Grey praised the impact Malone made on the sport in New Zealand in a short time, and congratulated Malone on his career.

"The door will always be open for Liam at Athletics New Zealand and we will continue to support Liam wherever possible. I have no doubt Liam will succeed in his future endeavours".