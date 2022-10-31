Relay team a standout as records fall at school champs

Patience paid off for a handful of Otago athletes at the weekend.

The Otago secondary schools championships, which were postponed from March, featured some record-breaking performances.

One of the most impressive efforts came from the Mount Aspiring College under-16 girls 4x400m relay team.

It smashed the 2018 record of 4min 20.90sec set by Otago Girls’ High School, clocking 4min 10.60sec.

There could be more to come from the Mount Aspiring quartet in the future as all the runners — Chantel Thurston (14), Amaya East (13), Millie East (15) and Phoebe Laker (12) — have more time in the age group.

The promising Laker backed up with a second Otago record.

She ran a superb 59.93sec in the girls under-14 400m, breaking a 21-year-old record of 61.76sec held by Jayne Milburn (Otago Girls’ High School).

There is a nice rivalry developing in the boys 16-plus pole vault.

Two Otago Boys’ High School vaulters, Luke Moffitt and Cole Gibbons, matched the Otago record of 3.50m set by Gibbons in March 2021, before Moffitt extended the mark to 3.60m.

Renee Willis (St Hilda’s Collegiate) threw 12.68m in the senior girls shot put, beating the record by 1cm.

Talented all-rounder Alexa Duff (Columba College) wiped out a 21-year-old under-16 record held by North Otago sporting identity Melissa Smith.

Duff threw the under-16 discus 36.81m, beating the 36.61m the then-Melissa Winter set while at St Kevin’s College.

Bernice Cullen (St Hilda’s) now has sole possession of the senior girls long jump record.

Cullen leaped 5.35m, beating the record she shared with Rebecca Rodgers (Dunstan High School) by 1cm.

There was another record in the concurrent regular interclub meeting.

Shay Veitch started his season in promising form with a senior men’s long jump record of 7.72m, passing the old mark by 1cm.

The weekend’s meeting also featured the Otago 10,000m championship.

Jonah Smith (Caversham) won in 36min 30.43sec.

Glen Chisholm (Leith) was second in 36min 43.07sec, and Simon Rhodes (Hill City-University) was third in 37min 10.55sec.

Margie Campbell (HCU) was the first woman home in 40min 24.79sec.