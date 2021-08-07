Runner of note met tragic demise

Mosgiel woman Alison Young visits the resting place of her late grandfather, Charlie Frye, in Andersons Bay cemetery. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH/SUPPLIED

Frye in his running days.

He lies, with wife Gladys, in row 115, plot 93 at the Andersons Bay cemetery.

A very plain slab of concrete is topped by a fancy (for the time) marble headstone that offers a clue to the extraordinarily sad end to the life of Charles W. Frye.

"Accidentally killed at the Caledonian ground . . . he lived and died on the field of sport he loved so well."

It was February 21, 1942.

Charlie Frye, an outstanding cross-country runner in his time, had planned to have another idyllic weekend at the family crib at Purakaunui — he had built it with his father — but was persuaded to help out with some officiating at an athletics meeting at the Caledonian Ground, then in South Dunedin.

It was a decision that was to have tragic consequences.

Frye, 51 at the time, was working as a judge, giving the competitors in the three-mile race their lap times at various points of the track.

On another part of the ground, the hammer throw competition had nearly finished.

The last thrower of the day stepped up, unleashed a mighty hurl — and the 7.2kg hammer sailed in Frye’s direction.

It all happened so quickly. There was no time to shout more than a cursory warning, and Frye was struck in the face by the deadly missile.

Charlie Frye

He was rushed to hospital but died at 11.50pm, an inquest determining the cause of death as severe intracranial haemorrhage following an extensive fracture of the skull.

Frye, survived by his wife, four daughters and a son, had expressed his wish to be cremated and the ashes spread at Purakaunui.

But the family, honest St Kilda folk, could not afford the cost, so his clubmates raised some money and erected a headstone in his memory.

It was visited, for the first time, this week by Frye’s granddaughter, Alison Young, of Mosgiel.

She never met her grandfather but heard "lots of stories" about him over the years.

"He used to run absolutely everywhere — even out to the crib at Purakaunui," Young said.

"It just seems like he was a really special person. He was kind, gentle, caring — everyone loved him."

His widow, Gladys, died just three years later.

"Appendicitis — but everyone said it must have been a broken heart."

The children picked up the pieces, but not without a struggle as they were forced to sell their Council St home.

Edna married a scientist who worked at Bletchley Park, Gladys, Dorothy and Zela each married and lived locally with their families, and Charles, the only boy, went to England, and married there.

"It must have just been dreadful for the family," Young said.

"Mum (Dorothy) was about 18 or 19 when it happened. She never really said much about it. I guess they just got on with their lives."

There does not appear to have been any blame attached to the incident, but Frye’s untimely end did lead to one major change. For decades after his death, the hammer throw was held at a separate venue at Tainui.

It was only with the move to the "new Cale", and the advent of safer netting, that the hammer came back into the fold.

The athletics community intended to honour Frye last year, 100 years since he won the New Zealand cross-country in Christchurch, but Covid-19 put paid to that.

Appropriately, the national event is in Dunedin today, and his story will be on the minds of those watching the new crop of runners head around the Chisholm Links.

Frye won the 1920 race on what the Otago Daily Times referred to as an "oat paddock" at Cashmere. He had to negotiate 32 fences and six ditches over the five-mile course.

Frye had been a valuable member of the winning Otago teams in 1910, 1911, and 1913, finishing seventh, eighth and fifth respectively.

He ran four more New Zealand cross-country events, the last in 1927, aged 36, when he finished 14th.

He ran 14 and won three Otago cross-countries, and took fastest time in the port road race in 1921 and 1923.

On the track, he won an Otago mile title, won the Otago three-mile title six times between 1913 and 1927, and dead-heated with Jim Beatson for second in the 1913 New Zealand three-mile race.

Frye served with the New Zealand Army in France in World War 1 — appropriately, as a runner, carrying messages back and forth among the trenches, including at Passchendaele and Ypres.

He sent his future wife a silk handkerchief depicting the Cathedral at Ypres.

Later, he was wounded so severely in the hand that it was set to be amputated, but he persuaded the doctors to save it.

Two of his brothers also served in the war. Edward was killed at Gallipoli, while Fred was in France.

Frye worked as a cabinet maker at Hillside Railway workshops, fitting out carriages. It was apparently not his first choice of occupation but all he could aspire to in tough economic times.

Outside work and athletics, he was a keen photographer and gifted musician, playing and teaching the violin.

The Fryes spent most weekends from Labour Weekend until Easter at the Purakaunui crib, shooting rabbits from the veranda, and fishing.

Using their access to free railways travel, the children would take notes to school for permission to leave early for the train to Osborne and rowboat to Purakaunui.

He should have been there, that summer day in 1942. But he answered the call, and his fate was settled.