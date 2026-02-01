Running prodigy Ruthe break Willis, Walker mile records

Sam Ruthe breaks the New Zealand indoor mile record in Boston. Photo: Aaron Bui/Athletics NZ

New Zealand running sensation Sam Ruthe is in record-breaking form again.

Ruthe has today smashed the New Zealand mile record held by the great John Walker.

The 16-year-old Tauranga runner posted 3min 48.88sec at the indoor Terrier Classic event at Boston University.

Walker's record of 3min 49.08sec was set in the more traditional outdoor mile in 1982.

Ruthe also obliterated the New Zealand indoor mile record and his own under-20 record.

He now sits at No 10 globally in the history of the indoor mile.

New Zealand's previous indoor record was 3m 51.06s, held by Nick Willis.