Auckland competitors to fore

The South Island diving championships were held at Moana Pool. Photo: ODT files

Divers from Auckland dominated the South Island Championships at Moana Pool over the weekend.

The event attracted about 50 competitors and a high standard was seen throughout.

In the open men’s 3m synchronised diving grade, Frazer Tavener and Luke Spikes from Diving Waitakere and North Harbour Diving respectively won with a score of 335.64.

They finished ahead of Diving Otakou pair Dominic Fortes and Bruce Megget.

In the open mixed synchronised event off the 3m boards, Maggie Squire teamed up with Spikes to win with a score of 251.52.

The second pair was Grace Campbell, of North Harbour Diving, and Flynn Jamieson, of Diving Waitakere, while Diving Otakou competitors Theo Smith and Sophie Derbyshire were third.

Holly Winchester and Alyssa Bond, from North Harbour Diving, won the elite girls 3m synchronised while Squire and Mikali Dawson won the elite platform synchronised grade.

In the elite boys grade off the 1m board, Tavener won, Spikes was second and Smith third.

Squire won the elite girls grade off the 1m board ahead of Dawson, and Bond in third.

In the open men 1m grade, Tavener won ahead of Smith.

The elite A platform grade for boys was won by Spikes and Smith, who had a consistent tournament, was second.

Winchester won the elite A girls platform grade ahead of Bond and Rhiannon Marryatt.