Adams' OKC go 2-1 down in NBA playoffs

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to keep Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) away from the ball while shooting. Photo: Reuters.

Ricky Rubio recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career postseason triple-double to lead the Utah Jazz to a 115-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Jazz took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Ingles made five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points, Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Derrick Favors tallied 11 points.

Paul George led Oklahoma City with 23 points while Russell Westbrook made just 5-of-17 shots while producing 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Carmelo Anthony and Raymond Felton scored 14 points apiece.

Westbrook committed eight of the Thunder's 17 turnovers.

Game 4 is Monday at Salt Lake City.

Utah, which held a 48-33 rebounding edge, pulled away with a dynamic 13-0 fourth-quarter run that pushed its lead to 20 points.

"We're playing hard, we knew they were going to come aggressive out there," Rubio said in a postgame television interview on ESPN. "It feels good to win. We protected our home court. It's great to play in front of these fans and (again) for the next one."

The Thunder opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to move within 91-84 with 9:47 left.

A short time later, Ingles scored eight straight points on two 3-pointers and two free throws to boost the Jazz lead to 101-86. Gobert added an inside hoop and Mitchell drained a 3-pointer to cap the 13-0 burst and make it 106-86 with 5:10 left.

Felton connected on a 3-pointer with 4:13 remaining to end the Thunder scoring drought of four minutes, 55 seconds. But there would be no last charge and coach Billy Donovan cleared the bench with 2:29 left.

Oklahoma City opened the third quarter with a 10-2 surge and held a 63-60 lead after Anthony's 3-pointer. Utah responded with the next nine points with Mitchell's basket capping the run and accounting for a six-point edge with 7:41 remaining.

The Jazz used a 7-0 push later in the quarter to take an 82-70 lead on Gobert's dunk with 2:41 left. Then Rubio capped the stanza in style with a running 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give Utah a 89-75 lead.

Rubio scored 19 first-half points as the Jazz led 58-53 at the break.

The Thunder led 30-22 after the first quarter and boosted their advantage to 45-33 on Westbrook's layup with 7:26 left in the half. Utah answered with a 22-4 burst to take a six-point lead with 1:53 left in the half.



