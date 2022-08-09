Ajax to face Varsity team breaking 23-year finals drought

There will be one familiar team on the big stage tonight.

The other returns after a lengthy hiatus.

Ajax will look to make it three titles in a row when it appears in the Dunedin women’s club basketball final at the Edgar Centre.

Standing in its way is Varsity — which will play in its first final since 2015, and ends the South Pac Magic streak of six finals in a row.

In that game seven years ago, Ajax won 62-50 on the back of a 17-3 run to start the game — a 17-year-old Zoe Richards top-scoring with 12 points.

You have to go back even further to Varsity’s last title — 23 years to be exact.

Jane Gowans scored two late baskets to edge Ajax 71-68 in the 1999 final, former Tall Fern and Silver Fern Belinda Colling the leading scorer with 34 points.

This time, Varsity is coming off a strong season in which it has lost just two games.

It was unbeaten in the top-three round robin, last week beating Ajax 62-52.

More significantly it beat the Magic 58-51 in a catch-up game last Wednesday, securing its spot in the final.

It possesses a strong backcourt led by Southern Hoiho guard Tyler Mitchell, whose 14.7 points per game is third in the league. She brings the ability to hit from deep as well as get to the hoop.

She is joined by a classy point guard in Caitlin O’Connell, while Elly Koehler has had several big games this year and is among the league’s most potent scorers.

Inside it has a similarly strong presence in Sophie Adams, who scores well in the post and was a member of last year’s All Star five.

On the other side, Ajax has talent right throughout its roster.

The team has put out a range of line-ups this year, having been hit hard halfway through the season by its Southern Hoiho players being unavailable.

It will be without the majority of those tonight, although it will have the services of star shooter Hannah Beede.

Beede’s 16.8 points per game has led the league in scoring this year, while her 27 three-pointers leave her nine ahead of Koehler’s 18 in second.

While its unavailable players are not insignificant — notably Zoe Richards, Samara Gallaher, Nicole Ruske, Olivia O’Neill and Bronwyn Kjestrup — there remains quality in this team.

Hannah Matehaere is among the best all-round players in the league, while Dre Whaanga and Milly Ford are both capable of having big scoring nights.

That is a quartet capable of winning another title, although Varsity’s depth may prove key.

Tip-off is at 7.45pm.