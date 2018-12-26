Appointment of NBL general manger step to build league

The National Basketball League is set to have its first fulltime general manager in a decade.

Justin Nelson will step into the newly created role in February next year.

He comes from being the general manager of the Melbourne Boomers, Australia's largest professional women's basketball team.

NBL chairman Iain Potter said the appointment was to help continuing to build the league.

''The NBL has not had a fulltime GM for over a decade, so it's a sign of the league strengthening.

''We are really delighted to have secured a leading Australian administrator with proven basketball experience.

''We believe Justin will bring a strong fan focus to the league and help to continue lifting the product into the upper echelons of New Zealand's domestic sporting entertainment.''

Nelson will work in Wellington and be based within the Basketball New Zealand office.

He said he was expecting a busy start when he began the new role.

''The opportunity to play a key role in continuing to deliver a successful and entertaining product to the people of New Zealand is something I am very much looking forward to.

''The skill level of the players and the passion the fans have for their teams is something I continue to hear many people talk so positively about.

''The connection between the elite level of the game and the community is so important, and the NBL is very focused on this.

''I'm looking forward to working closely with all nine clubs and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

''There will be a strong focus on revenue, fan engagement and our brand across all levels of the League.

''These will be the pillars that help drive each club and the league forward.

''The vision is for every game in the NBL to be an entertaining night out, a chance for the family to enjoy extraordinary basketball talent, to be a part of the show and to meet their idols.''