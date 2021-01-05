Matthew Bardsley. Photo: Supplied

The Otago Nuggets have re-signed the first player from last year’s championship team.

Matthew Bardsley has been confirmed to turn out for the team in this year’s National Basketball League.

Bardsley had been the 84th, and final, pick of last year’s Showdown draft.

However, he proved a quality pick-up.

Notably, he had an 18-point, eight-rebound night against the Taranaki Mountainairs.

Bringing a game built around hustle, Bardsley adds tenacity on defence, as well as being aggressive attacking the hoop.

Originally from Palmerston North, the 25-year-old moved to Dunedin to attend university in 2017.

Since then, he has been a top player at the local level.

He joins centre Sam Timmins and forward Pafe Momoisea on the Nuggets roster for next year.

The season is scheduled to begin on April 24, the Nuggets hosting the Wellington Saints in the season opener.

Meanwhile, Timmins had six points and 10 rebounds in his first game in the Estonia-Latvia League.

He signed with TLU/Kalev before Christmas and debuted at the weekend.